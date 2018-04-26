Volunteer for the 2018 NFL Draft!

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held in Arlington, Texas from Thursday, April 26 to Saturday, April 28. NFL Draft Experience, located outside AT&T Stadium, is a free football festival for all ages celebrating the NFL Draft. Fans may snap photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, enjoy interactive exhibits, collect autographs from current and former players and much more! Whether you’re a Dallas native who enjoys helping visitors, an avid NFL fan, or someone who loves to contribute to the success of Dallas area events, we have a volunteer position that’s right for you!

The NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Sports Commission thank you for your interest and support. We look forward to working with you!

IMPORTANT VOLUNTEER DETAILS:

REQUIREMENTS: Registration for at least two 5-6 hour volunteer shifts ALL VOLUNTEERS MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER All shifts require the ability to work on your feet throughout the duration of the shift. AVAILABILITY: Multiple dates and shifts from April 26 and running through April 28 All volunteers will be provided with training on-site TRAINING: Confirmed volunteers will receive specific information upon shift arrival UNIFORM: Uniform acquired at first scheduled shift Volunteer shirt, jacket, and hat to be worn on all shifts Clean khaki / black long pants and comfortable, closed toe shoes. Sneakers/tennis shoes are recommended. AT&T Stadium has a clear bag policy. We ask that you try to only bring what can fit on your person. If you must bring a bag, it will need to be clear and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". FANS FIRST TRAINING: Volunteers are required to attend the NFL Fans First Training program More information to come regarding the time and location of this training. If you cannot make the training you sign up for, please email volunteer@dallassports.org to let us know you cannot attend.

Please click “Register Now” on the right side of this page to begin your online volunteer registration if you are a new volunteer with us or click Log-In if you already have a TRS account with us.

Questions/Comments about volunteering? Please contact volunteer@dallasports.org or 214.571.1018.

For more information on the 2018 NFL Draft in Arlington, visit www.dallassports.org/nfl-draft and/or NFL.com/draft/2018.